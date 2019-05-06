Tiger Woods set to be feted by Trump

During his illustrious career, Tiger Woods has treated politics as he would a menacing sandtrap – avoiding it if at all possible.

He has hit the links in bipartisan fashion, teeing off with Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and Republicans George HW Bush and Donald Trump.

A black superstar in a white-dominated sport, Woods has also generally avoided commenting about race relations in the US.

But on Monday, Woods will find himself on the biggest political stage there is – the White House.

And he will be the guest of honour of a president seen by many Americans as racially polarising.

Trump, an avid golfer and the owner of several golf courses, is to present the 43-year-old Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

Though the outspoken Republican has been engaged in a bitter feud with black NBA stars and American football players, he has never expressed anything but unbridled admiration for Woods.

He spoke to Woods, whose father was black and whose mother is of Thai origin, following his epic Masters victory in April and extended his congratulations.

Trump tweeted that he was honouring Woods “because of his incredible success & comeback in sports (golf) and more importantly, LIFE”.

Once upon a time, White House visits by title-winning sports teams were routine, but several franchises – including the NBA champion Golden State Warriors – have opted out under Trump to protest against his policies.

Woods is not expected to make any such waves.

Rather than endorsing politicians or decrying racial injustice, Woods has always just let his golf game do the talking.

“People wanted to imagine that Tiger was a social activist, a fighter for racial justice,” Duke University professor of history and cultural anthropology Orin Starn said.

“In fact, he’s never wanted to be an activist,” the author of The Passion of Tiger Woods said.

Woods also has commercial interests to protect.

“I think he thinks it’s not very good for his brand to be identified as a supporter of this person or a supporter of that person,” Starn said.

Starn also said he believed it was unfair to expect Woods to be obliged to use his global celebrity as a platform for social activism.