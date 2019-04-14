Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down for users around the world

Facebook Inc's social networking site is inaccessible to some users across the world on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com, a website which monitors outages.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all experiencing issues this afternoon for users worldwide.

Facebook and Instagram are both inaccessible, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable.

All three of the social networks - which belong to Facebook - have been having issues since early this afternoon.

WhatsApp messages aren’t being sent or received, and users of Facebook’s main services have headed to Twitter to share that they’re having issues.

The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

Downdetector.com's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in Europe.

Separately, Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.