Boko Haram militants kill 23 Chad soldiers -security sources

Boko Haram militants killed at least 23 Chadian soldiers overnight, Chadian security sources said on Friday, in what appeared to be the deadliest such attack inside Chad by the Islamist insurgents.

Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve an Islamist caliphate out of northeast Nigeria, and has carried out regular raids over loosely guarded borders into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Friday's attack occurred in the town of Dangdala, near the banks of Lake Chad, two security sources told Reuters.