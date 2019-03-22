ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's "not worried" that rolling power outages by Eskom will cost the party votes ahead of the May 8 elections.

Speaking to reporters while on the election campaign trail in Delft on the Cape Flats‚ Ramaphosa said he was confident that electricity supply would have stabilised by the time the country holds its sixth democratic elections in less than two months.

"No‚ I am not worried‚ because South Africans are being given full information. We are being transparent and the challenges that Eskom faces emanated from our recent past. Many people are aware of the wrong things that were done in the past‚" he said.

He added: "While we are able to put the truth to the people of South Africa‚ they will decide‚ they will make their own choice. What I'm worried about is that we should be able to have a free and fair election.

"I am hoping that by the time the elections come this load-shedding that's debilitating will have been addressed‚ that the grid will have stabilised‚ because we want an election process that will not be weakened or interrupted or interfered [with] by load-shedding.

"I am saying to the whole nation: let's not panic. Let's join hands‚ close ranks to work together. This is a common problem for all of us.

"Wherever we go people are raising this issue and that is why we are addressing it on an urgent basis‚" he said.