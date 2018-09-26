Lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ and transgender activists in Zimbabwe have commended the bravery of a top private school deputy headmaster for openly declaring his sexual orientation during assembly.

Dr Neal Hovelmeier, who teaches at St John’s College, made the announcement to pupils at the school last week.

Hovelmeier said that he had decided to lead by example because of some of his former pupils’ experiences.

“I have become increasingly aware that a number of former students, who gain the confidence after school to pursue their chosen orientation‚ have reported back to me experiencing an environment of intolerance‚ intimidation and homophobia while they were at school‚” he said.

The headmaster‚ Cav Trinci‚ said the school was open to diversity‚ be it religious‚ sexual‚ racial or disability.

Activist Ricky Nathanson, from Transgender Research‚ Education‚ Advocacy and Training, said the bold move by Hovelmeier was a major victory for minorities and the marginalised in Zimbabwe.

“It is encouraging to witness the honesty of Dr Hovelmeier on his announcement of who he truly is,” he said.

“That takes bravery and demonstrates that one needs to be true to who one really is.”

The $2‚900 (R41,830)-a-term school is attended by the children of wealthy parents and diplomats.

One notable alumnus is Robert jnr‚ the son of former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe once described LGBT people as “worse than dogs and pigs”.

During Mugabe’s rule many left the country‚ fearing persecution for their sexual orientation because homosexuality is outlawed in Zimbabwe.