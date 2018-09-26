Koch ready to rumble
Man mountain prop Vincent Koch is itching to pull on a Springbok jersey again after being thrown a lifeline by coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of Saturday’s Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.