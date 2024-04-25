Don’t swap your school uniform for an orange one, pupils told
Three ex-convicts paid it forward on Wednesday, urging more than a thousand youths not to swap their school uniforms for an orange one by following the wrong path.
They shared motivational messages with about 1,100 Walmer High School pupils with the aim of preventing them from veering to the wrong side of the law. ..
