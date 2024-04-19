Politics

Western Cape MEC wants to intervene in ‘failing’ Knysna municipality

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 April 2024

Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell wants to intervene in the embattled Knysna local municipality by implementing Section 139 of the constitution.

Section 139 (1)(a) states that when a municipality cannot fulfil an executive obligation, the relevant provincial executive may intervene...

