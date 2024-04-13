Politics

Zuma's no-show leaves supporters disappointed

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 April 2024

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party's first political rally in Nelson Mandela Bay was cancelled on Saturday at the last minute with a handful supporters unaware the former president Jacob Zuma would not address them.

Instead, Zuma, who announced his absence via a video shared on social media, attended the funeral of a “close comrade” in Dikeni...

