Zuma's no-show leaves supporters disappointed
The Umkhonto weSizwe Party's first political rally in Nelson Mandela Bay was cancelled on Saturday at the last minute with a handful supporters unaware the former president Jacob Zuma would not address them.
Instead, Zuma, who announced his absence via a video shared on social media, attended the funeral of a “close comrade” in Dikeni...
