With just a few more games remaining in the NBA regular season, the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets (56-25) will look to close out their campaign with a win away from home against the Memphis Grizzlies (27-54), when the NBA games return to ESPN in primetime in Africa on Sunday night.
The Nuggets lost by one in San Antonio last night, after winning three straight prior, and are currently third in the West, tied at 56 wins and 25 losses with the Oklahoma City Thunder (first) and Minnesota Timberwolves (second).
Nikola Jokic remains one of the favourites to win his third Most Valuable Player award and surpassed Wilt Chamberlain to claim the second spot in all-time assists among centres (4,650) in the team’s 116-107 win over the Timberwolves earlier this week.
With one more game remaining in their regular season, the Nuggets will want to hold onto the best seeding possible before the playoffs get underway next weekend.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost their last four games – against Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers – and have already been eliminated from the postseason.
They have been unfortunate to be without two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant for most of the season, and have struggled with injuries of other key players down the stretch.
The NBA SoFi Play-In Tournament will tip off on Tuesday and all the matchups of the playoffs’ first round will be known before the end of next week.
The 2024 NBA Playoffs will tip off on April 20.
NBA on ESPN this Sunday: Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30pm (CAT).
• All the games of the 2023-24 NBA season, including the Playoffs and NBA Finals, are available in South Africa on NBA League Pass. — NBA Africa
Denver Nuggets aim to end NBA campaign with away win against Memphis Grizzlies
Image: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
