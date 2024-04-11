We are working hard to recover lost ground — UDM
Party confident of better election performance with back-to-basics campaign
The UDM is hoping for a resurgence in the upcoming national and provincial elections feeding off an electorate tired of corruption with a focus on a back-to-basics campaign, and a concerted effort to mobilise the youth.
With this, the party hopes to increase its seats in the Bhisho legislature and parliament but political analysts believe the UDM will not gain significant traction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.