Mercedes-Benz SA retrenchments a hammer blow to East London
Plant to retrench about 700 workers as sales fall and costs mount but move may affect thousands of others at component parts suppliers
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced that more than a quarter of its staff at the East London plant, about 700 workers, will be retrenched as costs mount and sales fall.
MBSA, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed it had started the process to activate Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which allows employers to dismiss employees for operational requirements...
