HeraldLIVE
Renewed partnership will help improve maths and science at schools
Isuzu and NMU development centre join hands to assist pupils
Image: SUPPLIED
Pupils at disadvantaged schools in Nelson Mandela Bay will continue to be assisted in improving their maths and physical science results.
This, after Isuzu Motors SA renewed its partnership with Nelson Mandela University’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC).
The new partnership is set to run until 2026.
The official launch of the renewed partnership took place on Thursday last week.
The venture sees innovative teaching and learning tools provided to three Bay schools — Kwazakhele, Newell and Sophakama high schools.
Through this collaboration, the programme aims to empower maths and physical science teachers with the latest tools and mobile learning support platforms, including the GammaTutor mobile teaching device and curriculum aligned MobiTutorZA software.
These customised resources enable effective teaching and learning at schools without requiring an internet connection.
Isuzu corporate and public affairs executive Lebogang Makoloi emphasised the importance of integrating technology into teaching, recognising it as the future of learning.
“Mathematics and physical sciences are critical subjects for graduates seeking employment in the automotive industry, and we are proud to partner with GMMDC on this project,” Makoloi said.
The Mathematics Incubation and Techno-Blended Support (MITS) Programme, designed to bolster STEM skills development in project schools, encompasses three key components.
First, an intensive mathematics and coding incubation and skills development programme will target selected matric pupils across three project schools.
Led by school-based mathematics teachers, this nine-month initiative will include 20 90-minute technology-assisted after-school programme support (TAPS) sessions annually, aligned with the school curriculum delivery sequence.
The second component will provide an opportunity to mathematics teachers to participate in a professional development programme accredited by the SA Council for Educators, with the last component being a whole school STEM development programme for all grades which will be provided each year in the form of an online mathematics and physical sciences learning platform.
“We are deliberate in the role we play in the education space.
“We pay particular attention to assisting schools and learners who come from disadvantaged communities,” Makoloi said.
“The partnership with GMMDC provides us with an opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of learners, with the future in mind.”
Each session of the TAPS programme, organised as topic learning cycles, aims to facilitate self-directed learning, and will be preceded by a 30-minute coding activity conducted by trained facilitators from the LEVA Foundation, a project partner to the maths centre.
Mathematics facilitators will receive gamma tutor teaching resources and data projectors to enhance classroom presentations and teaching assistance during TAPS sessions.
The self-directed learning journey in maths and physical sciences for pupils across all three project schools will also receive robust support from the centre’s cutting-edge online platform, MobiTutorZA.
Nelson Mandela Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre director Prof Werner Olivier said: “The effortless incorporation of the latest technology into current support initiatives for mathematics and physical sciences educators is worth noting.
“This programme aligns with the curriculum assessment policy statement (CAPS) for mathematics grades 8-12, and physical sciences grades 10-12.
“Furthermore, innovative digital applications function as a supplementary after-hours support system, enriching students’ learning experiences.”
Mathematics teachers from project schools will also participate in the GMMDC’s accredited professional skills development programme.
The third leg of the MITS programme will see after-school STEAM activity workshops offered at schools to promote critical thinking and real-life problem-solving skills among pupils.
As part of this partnership, 45 matric pupils will receive tablets and material resources for use in the centre’s mathematics, physical science and coding engagement projects, furthering the commitment to improve education outcomes in SA.
In addition, each of the schools have received a projector, router and monthly data.
“It is the mission of GMMDC to develop and implement innovative techno-blended models to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in mathematics and physical sciences in secondary schools, and to improve critical skills for sustainable economic development,” Olivier said.
