Cool runnings: NMU student’s chilled business idea takes off
Not many second-year students can say they are the owners of a successful start-up.
And though his idea was rather chilled at first, Minenhle Njapha’s innovative thinking has earned him serious bragging rights...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.