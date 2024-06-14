‘Rent a Dad’ project brings hope to boys
Walmer High pupils with single parents inspired by role models ahead of Father’s Day
A Gqeberha principal and his staff decided to make a difference in the lives of more than 300 schoolboys with a "Rent a Dad" initiative ahead of Father's Day.
The high rate of absentee fathers and lack of supporting events for boys in the area prompted Walmer High School principal Lunga Dyani to invite local barbers, motivational speakers and men from the community to gather and inspire pupils for a few hours on Wednesday...
