MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party on Thursday said it would immediately appeal the IEC’s decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list.

This is according to Nhlamulo Ndlela, spokesperson for the party, who said they were not aware of the merits of the IEC’s decision to uphold the decision to prohibit Zuma from standing as one of its candidates for parliament.

The IEC said on Thursday that it had received more than 80 objections to the candidacy of parliamentary nominees from several parties, including the MK Party. Eight of those candidates were found to have criminal records, including Zuma.

The public and other interested stakeholders had until March 27 to object to the candidacy of individuals nominated for parliament by their parties or those standing as independents.

Shortly after the IEC’s announcement, Ndlela expressed an immediate objection.

“We are told there's an objection that was made, I have not seen that and in terms of what the merits of the objection are. But they allude to the 15 months' sentence which we will review. Where I am right now, whatever it is we will obviously appeal it,” said Ndlela.