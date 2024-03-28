IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.
This was announced by the IEC during a press conference on Thursday.
The IEC said its unanimous decision has been communicated to the MK party.
Zuma was nominated by his newly formed MK party as its No 1 candidate to the National Assembly despite him having a criminal record.
The criminal record stems from a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021.
Section 47 of the constitution prohibits any citizen from becoming an MP if they have been sentenced to prison for longer than 12 months without the option of a fine.
But the IEC was quick to emphasise that the MK party, as an organisation, was not prohibited from taking part in the elections and only Zuma cannot be a candidate for parliament.
