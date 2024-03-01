Protesters call for Knysna mayor to resign
Organised by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers, about 500 residents and party members marched to the Knysna municipal building on Thursday calling for mayor Aubrey Tsengwa to resign.
This comes as the town has been grappling with persistent water issues and various service delivery challenges for months...
