Loads of prizes in store for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners

The following prizes are also up for grabs:
- Astron Energy is providing fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools;
- Woodlands Dairy is giving a First Choice hamper to every pupil who reaches the round of 16, as well as 12 hampers to the top three schools (total value R44,000);
- Woolworths Beauty is giving each member of the top three winning teams a teenage skincare set valued at R2,000 each;
- Walmer Park Shopping Centre is giving gift vouchers with a total value of R14,000 to be shared among the team members from the top three schools;
- Pickwick Books is giving vouchers totalling R11,100 to the top four schools and the four pupils from the winning team;
- Bargain Books is donating books to be shared among the top three schools;
- The Herald is giving every quiz participant a hamper, while pupils from the top five schools will receive an additional hamper (total value R69,000); and
- The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is sponsoring the quiz venue for all rounds.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on February 12, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
Entries close on Friday March 15, with The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA delivering bulk copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 4 to May 17, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure, with most of the questions drawn from The Herald over that period.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz24.
Entries may also be submitted manually to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 15.
Rounds one and two will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 4, with the quarterfinals on May 11, and semifinals and finals on May 18.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
Loads of prizes in store for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners
Image: WERNER HILLS
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on February 12, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
Entries close on Friday March 15, with The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA delivering bulk copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 4 to May 17, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure, with most of the questions drawn from The Herald over that period.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz24.
Entries may also be submitted manually to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 15.
Rounds one and two will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 4, with the quarterfinals on May 11, and semifinals and finals on May 18.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
