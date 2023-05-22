×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ex-Bok coach De Villiers selected as GOOD party MPL

By Brandon Nel - 22 May 2023

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been appointed as a new member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, the GOOD party announced on Monday.

De Villiers, a GOOD councillor in Drakenstein, was selected to fill the position after the party’s national management committee conducted interviews at the weekend...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read