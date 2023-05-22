“It is alleged that at least 10 suspects stormed into a store just before 6pm on Sunday and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun.
“The suspects allegedly smashed the glass counter and shelves to gain access to the jewellery,” said Netshiunda.
Police are investigating a case of business robbery.
WATCH | Gang robs jewellery store at Durban mall
Image: 123RF
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least 10 armed men who robbed a jewellery store at The Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Sunday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the men stormed the store at the Westville-based mall and made off with items worth an undisclosed value.
Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms.
