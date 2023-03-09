EFF calls for Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Jack to resign
Party demands action over his business dealings with municipality
The EFF wants Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack to step down over his business dealings with the municipality.
ANC councillors called for his resignation during a council meeting earlier this month when it was revealed that in a letter dated December 10, Jack informed city manager Noxolo Nqwazi that one of his companies had been awarded an informal tender...
Politics Reporter
