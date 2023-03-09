×

News

Retailer’s R1.5bn boost for Wells Estate

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 March 2023

A huge R1.5bn investment by Shoprite and a development partner is set to make Gqeberha the distribution nerve centre of the retailer’s provincial operations.

The investment will unlock new markets for the retailer and drive spin-offs for the local economy, including the creation of 1,300 new jobs in Nelson Mandela Bay and access to a bigger value chain for small-scale suppliers...

