In a ruling that could affect the outcome of the provincial elective conference where premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane emerged victorious, an East London court has nullified the Buffalo City Metro's ANC Dr WB Rubusana region.
Ondela Sokomani, who led the group that took the legal route, said the court on Tuesday nullified and set aside the participation of 37 branches from Rubusana in regional and provincial gatherings.
The court battle stems from the alleged manipulation of branch general meetings earlier in 2022.
“It's gone,” Sokomani told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday evening, referring to the regional structure.
He said the ruling would affect the credentials and outcomes of both the regional and provincial conferences.
Mabuyane was re-elected as provincial chair amid the court bid in East London in May, defeating former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela.
DispatchLIVE reported in June that Sokomani wrote to acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile asking that the outcomes of the provincial conference be nullified, citing irregularities in the lead-up to the congress.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Court nullifies ANC region, ruling may jeopardise Mabuyane's re-election
Image: SUPPLIED
DispatchLIVE
