News

Cable thieves make life difficult at Gqeberha old age home

Power cut for several days at Huis Genot after vandals target electrical box

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 05 October 2022

The management of ACVV Huis Genot has been forced to turn to a petrol-guzzling generator to keep the oxygen supply flowing to its elderly residents after vandals struck an electrical distribution box connecting the property.

A cable was cut from the box on Sunday during load-shedding, plunging parts of the Algoa Park old age home into darkness and compromising the wellbeing of the residents...

