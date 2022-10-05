Cable thieves make life difficult at Gqeberha old age home
Power cut for several days at Huis Genot after vandals target electrical box
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 05 October 2022
The management of ACVV Huis Genot has been forced to turn to a petrol-guzzling generator to keep the oxygen supply flowing to its elderly residents after vandals struck an electrical distribution box connecting the property.
A cable was cut from the box on Sunday during load-shedding, plunging parts of the Algoa Park old age home into darkness and compromising the wellbeing of the residents...
Cable thieves make life difficult at Gqeberha old age home
Power cut for several days at Huis Genot after vandals target electrical box
The management of ACVV Huis Genot has been forced to turn to a petrol-guzzling generator to keep the oxygen supply flowing to its elderly residents after vandals struck an electrical distribution box connecting the property.
A cable was cut from the box on Sunday during load-shedding, plunging parts of the Algoa Park old age home into darkness and compromising the wellbeing of the residents...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics