PODCAST | The ANC’s new electoral rules and their continued shortfalls

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we assess the likely effectiveness of the party’s new campaign rules, which, on the surface, seek to improve the quality of its leadership. We will also look at the leadership candidates that have emerged so far and what these rules mean for their various campaigns.
Are the new rules truly transformative, and are they enough to claw back the ANC’s reputation before its December elective conference and, more importantly, before the 2024 elections?
For this week’s conversation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times politics writer Mawande AmaShabalala and political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast.
By all indications, the ANC’s leadership succession race is well under way.
