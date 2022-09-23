×

PODCAST | The ANC’s new electoral rules and their continued shortfalls

23 September 2022
Mike Siluma
Sunday Times deputy editor
ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been nominated by her branch to lead the party.
By all indications, the ANC’s leadership succession race is well under way.

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we assess the likely effectiveness of the party’s new campaign rules, which, on the surface, seek to improve the quality of its leadership. We will also look at the leadership candidates that have emerged so far and what these rules mean for their various campaigns. 

Are the new rules truly transformative, and are they enough to claw back the ANC’s reputation before its December elective conference and, more importantly, before the 2024 elections? 

For this week’s conversation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times politics writer Mawande AmaShabalala and political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast. 

