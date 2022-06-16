UDM fires broadside at Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
ANC’s coalition partner wants Johnson hauled before ethics committee
The UDM wants Bay mayor Eugene Johnson to appear before the ethics and rules committee for “conniving” with senior managers implicated in financial misconduct and alleged political interference in the Mandela Bay Development Agency...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.