EFF opens case of assault against speaker of National Assembly

The EFF said on Friday it had opened a criminal case of assault against speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

EFF members were forcibly removed from the National Assembly chamber by parliament's protection officers during the presidency’s budget vote on Thursday.

"The members of parliament who were subjected to Mapisa-Nqakula's tyranny in service of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa, have opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the so-called parliament protection services," the EFF said in a statement.

The party urged police to speedily act on the case it opened.

“The EFF will pursue private prosecutions against [the] speaker and the parliament protection services if there is nothing done about the cases we have opened.”

