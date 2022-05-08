Zondo findings mean it’s make or break for ANC, says Mabuyane

“Do we nominate or select the most suitable and fit members to be ANC public representatives?” said Mabuyane, who is in a leadership contest with Babalo Madikizela.

“Are we consistent on acting against incompetence, poor performance, wrongdoing, malfeasance?

“Are the people governing or have we appropriated people’s power to ourselves as the organisation? are our public representatives serving the people with distinction?”

The Zondo report is a culmination of three years of testimony on how politicians and their cronies captured state-owned entities and plundered SA.

Mabuyane said at the core of the ANC's renewal project is aligning practice with the founding principles and values of the ANC, and adapting to new situations and circumstances.

Linking poor ANC membership, leadership and governance to voter apathy, Mabuyane said the ANC is facing an existential crisis.

“If the movement does not dramatically change course then the revolution will soon be in fundamental crisis.”

He cautioned ANC members against those within the party whose interests were self- enrichment through corrupt means.

“Criminal networks found even within our ranks will do everything possible to fight against the renewal of our organisation. Such should not make us timid.”

