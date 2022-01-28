Nelson Mandela Bay council makes U-turn to protect municipal assets
Metro wants to also hire private companies as insourced security fighting a losing battle
With the cost of insourcing security guards almost doubling and municipal properties destroyed by vandals, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to go back to hiring private companies.
Insourcing was meant to save the municipality money but has backfired — costing millions of rand more...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.