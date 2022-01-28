Nelson Mandela Bay council makes U-turn to protect municipal assets

Metro wants to also hire private companies as insourced security fighting a losing battle

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni -

With the cost of insourcing security guards almost doubling and municipal properties destroyed by vandals, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to go back to hiring private companies.



Insourcing was meant to save the municipality money but has backfired — costing millions of rand more...