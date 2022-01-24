Don’t be confused about who is king, Misuzulu tells supporters
Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has used his battle of Isandlwana commemoration speech to solidify his claim to kingship of the Zulu nation amid a feud over succession.
On Saturday, the emboldened prince told scores of amabutho gathered in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal, not to allow themselves to be confused by his detractors.
“To amabutho, don't worry about what others say — you know who your king is. I applaud you for working together with us despite the questions you might have,” he said.
His confidence was boosted by a court dismissing an application to prevent him speaking as king at Saturday’s event.
“We are in and out of court because of a few people but we respect the (late) king (Goodwill Zwelithini) even when he's not here. We will continue with what he was doing,” he said.
He was referring to a commemoration which has been addressed by the reigning Zulu king for the past 50 years.
The day is significant because it celebrates Zulu warriors' defeat of the British army in the hills of Isandlwana in Nquthu.
Misuzulu ka Zwelithini thanked those present for not wavering in their support of his kingship.
“I thank you for your perseverance in all that is happening, that you are not confused because even when the English part of putting me on the throne hasn't happened, you know who your king is,” said Misuzulu.
He also thanked the prime minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, for standing by him in the succession battle.
“Sometimes I feel sorry for him because even with my father he was at the forefront and even now during my time he still runs around. We are lucky that God has kept him for us because it means God has a bigger purpose for this nation,” he said.
