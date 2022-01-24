Gallo Records launches 'Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial' half marathon

Gallo Record Company and Tuku Music launched the inaugural Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi Memorial half marathon at Norton, Pakare Paye, in Zimbabwe on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of his passing.

The marathon is set to become an annual event in celebration of the legend.

The Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial half marathon is the first of many events aligned with the various causes the musician and human rights activist supported. Affectionately known to many as Tuku, he advocated for a healthy lifestyle by supporting various sporting activities in Zimbabwe. One such example is a soccer tournament for the youth of Madziva which benefited from his support for over a decade.

The marathon hopes to draw many Tuku Music fans and health enthusiasts to take part in this noble initiative. Some of the activities will include running and cycling with young musicians and the late legend’s backing band The Black Spirits taking to the stage to entertain the crowd after the marathon.

Preparations for this event will include all Covid-19 protocols being observed.

The marathon comes ahead of the release of the Tuku’s brand new song with fellow Zimbabwean afro-fusion musician Mbeu, titled My Better Half.

The single will be released on February 4, in the month of love in commemoration of the legend. In the spirit of “Abi’angu” (which means “friends” in the Shona -Chikorekore dialect).