ANC all set to hold crucial Nelson Mandela Bay meetings
Battle gets under way to decide party’s next provincial leadership
It is all systems go for the ANC’s branch general meetings in Nelson Mandela Bay where members are expected to nominate names for the party’s next provincial leadership.
The branch general meetings () will start this Sunday after the cut-off date for the branch biennial general meetings () last Sunday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.