Politics

ANC all set to hold crucial Nelson Mandela Bay meetings

Battle gets under way to decide party’s next provincial leadership

Premium
By Siyamtanda Capa - 19 January 2022

It is all systems go for the ANC’s branch general meetings in Nelson Mandela Bay where members are expected to nominate names for the party’s next provincial leadership. 

The branch general meetings () will start this Sunday after the cut-off date for the branch biennial general meetings () last Sunday. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

Most Read