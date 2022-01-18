Bathabile Dlamini defends Lindiwe Sisulu: ‘Discuss the issues raised instead of hurling insults’
ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has come out in defence of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu after the backlash over her controversial opinion piece.
Sisulu has been on the receiving end of stern criticism since she took shots at the judiciary and SA’s legislative framework in her piece, “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?".
Among other things, she said the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty, and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika recently, Dlamini said Sisulu was being dismissed without a proper critique of the critical issues she’s raising.
“Why is comrade Lindiwe being dismissed? Why don’t we want to respond to the questions she’s raising and listen to her views and engage?” she said.
Dlamini said Sisulu was an “ordinary South African” raising her voice, and attacks on her without getting deep into the issues she was raising were uncalled for.
“Ordinary South Africans must discuss the issues comrade Lindiwe raised instead of hurling insults. We want people to have a proper debate, and for ordinary citizens to feel part of SA and understand the constitution,” said Dlamini.
Since the piece, Sisulu has received a backlash from many, including the DA, justice minister Ronald Lamola and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Zondo condemned Sisulu’s claims, saying she had no facts to back them up.
Lamola said Sisulu’s “house negro” statement was insulting and her “personal attack” on the judiciary went against the grain of everything the government wanted to change.
Sisulu also received support from a number of people, including the EFF, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, who said Sisulu is “the biggest threat” to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for a second term as ANC president.
