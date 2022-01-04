What you said: Ramaphosa should not be the first to get state capture report
South Africans will today get a look at the report into state capture when part 1 of the document will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa, but TimesLIVE readers feel he should not be the first to receive it.
Non-governmental organisation Democracy In Action launched a last-minute urgent court application on Monday to prevent the report being handed to Ramaphosa, arguing he has been “implicated by many witnesses” and should not be the one to receive it.
It was determined the matter would be heard on Tuesday.
Last week TimesLIVE reported that the state capture inquiry has until February 2022 to submit its report to the president, who will have until the end of June to submit a copy of the report to parliament and discuss its findings and recommended actions.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane were among those who said Ramaphosa should not delay making the report public.
Holomisa called on acting chief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo to first present the report before parliament.
“Mr President, given that you were a witness in the inquiry, I’d suggest judge Zondo should instead present the report to parliament live. Finished and klaar,” he said.
Parliament is now in recess and the building in which members usually meet was seriously damaged by fire at the weekend.
Maimane supported Holomisa, saying: “We cannot have any delays. We know how long ‘applying the mind’ has taken before. I support a live presentation to parliament and an immediate release of the full document to the public.”
Part 1 is set to be handed to the president and released to the public on Tuesday afternoon.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking whether Ramaphosa should be the first to get the report. Most (70%) said it should be presented to parliament first, while 24% said an independent body should first look at the report.
6% said the president should get the report first and apply his mind to it.
