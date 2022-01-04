‘It’s quite a selfish way of thinking’: Van Damme lambastes Ndlozi over parliament fire comments

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has lambasted EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his comments on the fire in parliament, saying there was nothing beautiful about the destruction of the National Assembly building.

While many have been reeling from the fire that destroyed parts of the building on Sunday morning, Ndlozi said this was an opportunity to build a new parliament in Tshwane.

“Whatever the cause. Whatever the intentions: it is a beautiful fire. A fire that allows us to start from scratch. A clean slate. Don’t renovate. Turn it into a museum as we accept a gift of so beautiful a fire. A clean slate to start afresh in Tshwane,” he said.

Ndlozi suggested the building should not be restored, saying the move to Tshwane "will make parliament more accessible to public participation. Gauteng is a more accessible province in SA”.

Van Damme questioned the logic behind Ndlozi’s suggestion.

“There is nothing beautiful about the destruction of parliament. It is not the history of apartheid it carries but also democratic SA. Where will the billions for a new parliament in Tshwane come from?