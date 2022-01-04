What to expect from the release of the state capture report on Tuesday: Madonsela and Casac weigh in

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hear on Tuesday if there is proof of there having been malfeasance in former president Jacob Zuma's administration when he receives the first part of the report of the inquiry into state capture.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo will hand over the first of three parts of the report to the president at 3.30pm, depending on the outcome of a last-minute court challenge. The Democracy in Action movement has asked the high court to find that Ramaphosa was “implicated” by witnesses at the inquiry and should therefore not be the one to receive the report.

Despite the years-long investigation, former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela, in an interview on Newzroom Africa, said the probe into state capture was in fact a very simple one.