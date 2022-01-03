WATCH LIVE | Parliament fire update - day 2
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rejected suggestions by labour union Nehawu that the parliament fire could have been prevented had security personnel been on duty.
The 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire at parliament in Cape Town at the weekend is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
He faces charges of arson, housebreaking and theft. The blaze gutted the main debating chamber.
