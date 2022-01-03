Politics

WATCH LIVE | Parliament fire update - day 2

Starts at 11am

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2022

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rejected suggestions by labour union Nehawu that the parliament fire could have been prevented had security personnel been on duty.

The 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire at parliament in Cape Town at the weekend is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

He faces charges of arson, housebreaking and theft. The blaze gutted the main debating chamber.

