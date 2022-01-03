News

Search continues for missing Richmond Hill woman

By Devon Koen - 03 January 2022
Silvia Wittal’s vehicle, a silver Kia Picanto, and was found at Schoenmakerskop beach where it had allegedly been standing for two days
VEHICLE FOUND: Silvia Wittal’s vehicle, a silver Kia Picanto, and was found at Schoenmakerskop beach where it had allegedly been standing for two days
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Gqeberha police have appealed to the public to assist in the search for missing Richmond Hill resident Silvia Wittal.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that Wittal, 45, was reported missing by her ex-husband Kevin Crouse on January 2.

It is alleged the mother-of-two from Lansdowne Place went missing on December 30.

Silvia Wittal
MISSING: Silvia Wittal
Image: Supplied

According to Beetge, Crouse, 50, had last spoken to Wittal on December 30 when he made arrangements to drop off their children, aged 13 and 10, with her on the Saturday.

However, when they arrived at the house, there was no-one home.

Wittal’s vehicle, a silver Kia Picanto, was found at the start of the Sacramento trail in the Schoenmakerskop village.

According to Beetge, witnesses in the area confirmed the vehicle had been standing in the same position for two days.

On Monday morning, police detectives and members of the K9 Unit were present where the car was found.

Beetge confirmed detectives were on the scene.

A foot search had meanwhile been organised by various community groups.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read