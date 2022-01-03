Search continues for missing Richmond Hill woman

According to Beetge, Crouse, 50, had last spoken to Wittal on December 30 when he made arrangements to drop off their children, aged 13 and 10, with her on the Saturday.

However, when they arrived at the house, there was no-one home.

Wittal’s vehicle, a silver Kia Picanto, was found at the start of the Sacramento trail in the Schoenmakerskop village.

According to Beetge, witnesses in the area confirmed the vehicle had been standing in the same position for two days.

On Monday morning, police detectives and members of the K9 Unit were present where the car was found.

Beetge confirmed detectives were on the scene.

A foot search had meanwhile been organised by various community groups.