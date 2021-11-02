IEC admits low turnout, but says it's too early to tell just how bad it is

As many South Africans fret over the seemingly dismal 2021 local government election turnout, the IEC said on Monday night that it was too early to tell just how good or bad the turnout was.

“I think it is the role of the media to continue to analyse, speculate and to project but from where we are sitting, we would like to remain as scientific as possible. So it might be at an early stage for the commission to make opinion, views and analysis,” said IEC chair Glen Mashinini at the national results centre in Pretoria on Monday night.

Mashinini was responding to questions from the journalists on what some of the data collated showed with regards to the voter turnout. He responded by saying that the commission was still collecting the information.