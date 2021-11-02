DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga blames IEC for glitches 'in our voting strongholds'

Gauteng, DA leader Solly Msimanga has cast aspersions on the IEC, saying some of its technical and logistical shortfalls have affected voters' rights, especially in DA strongholds.

Msimanga told TimesLIVE that the party had noticed a trend of a lack of equipment and insufficient ballots.

“The institution entrusted with ensuring people can exercise their right is failing people. They need to take responsibility for it; we’ve raised this issue around registration about the machine and glitches itself. They said there were glitches they addressed, but the same issues are still coming up.

“In some instances people have got confirmation that they have been registered, but when they arrive they are told they are registered in another ward,” Msimanga said.