‘That’s an obvious autocorrect’: Mbalula explains his #VoteEFF moemish

“Fighter Mbalula cannot hide his true intentions now. This is no longer a mistake. It’s a clarion call that all people of SA must #VoteEFF,” said Shivambu.

“The ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has called on all South Africans to #VoteEFF,” said Ndlozi.

Even former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla weighed in, asking if Mbalula had sold his allegiance.

“Could it be that my good friend Mbalula is batting for the wrong team? I think the EFF promised him a position or something,” she wrote.

Responding to the claims, Mbalula said the gaffe was an “autocorrect” moemish.

“Hold it Mr Shivambu, not so fast. That Twitter hashtag [is an] autocorrect. I want you to #VoteANC,” he told Shivambu.