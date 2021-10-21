Duduzile Zuma’s ultimatum to voters: Choose Ramaphosa or the ANC
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has once again had social media in a tizz, telling voters to choose between the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.
This week, Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at the ANC leadership under Ramaphosa, suggesting that the ruling party needed rescuing.
She said there was no way Ramaphosa and the ANC can be saved simultaneously, and one has to go.
“Fact, you can’t rescue both President Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose,” said Zuma-Sambudla.
South Africans eligible to vote in the local government elections will go to the polls on November 1.
This is not the first time Zuma-Sambudla has taken a swipe at the party’s leadership under Ramaphosa.
Last month, she said the party, under Ramaphosa, was the “Apartheid National Congress”.
She also changed the colours of the ANC emblem to those of the flag under the apartheid government.
In a separate post, Zuma-Sambudla called for the ANC leadership to resign.
“ANC leadership must resign. Remove WMC (white monopoly capital) stooges. Vote ANC in numbers. Count votes manually. Then change the constitution. Implement Freedom Charter and RET [radical economic transformation],” she said.
Zuma-Sambudla’s post drew mixed reactions online, with many questioning the ultimatum.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Ramaphosa I like him for one reason. He is a pain to the Zumas. I wish him a second term. May those who bought him first term buy him the second term so he finish the Zuma project— Anti-White Afrikaner Supremacy Activist (@RevTapsLiphoko) October 19, 2021
Oh, we are going to....— The Real Lord of the Media (@TheRealLordoft1) October 19, 2021
1 November is around the corner.
Equally you can't rescue both ANC and South Africa at the same time, one has to and will sink— Msanda (@minemanager) October 19, 2021
Ramaphosa doesn't have a problem with your father, even your father doesn't have a problem with ramaphosa, you've got a problem with ramaphosa dudu, and we would like to know what's the problem between you and ramaphosa, perhaps, first lady?— nasrie🇿🇦 (@norman03573159) October 19, 2021
Do you still remember that Former Pres and current Pres they were working together in one office? and working for one party— BMkhize (@BongekileMavovo) October 19, 2021