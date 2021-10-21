Duduzile Zuma’s ultimatum to voters: Choose Ramaphosa or the ANC

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has once again had social media in a tizz, telling voters to choose between the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.

This week, Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at the ANC leadership under Ramaphosa, suggesting that the ruling party needed rescuing.

She said there was no way Ramaphosa and the ANC can be saved simultaneously, and one has to go.

“Fact, you can’t rescue both President Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose,” said Zuma-Sambudla.