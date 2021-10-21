Politics

Duduzile Zuma’s ultimatum to voters: Choose Ramaphosa or the ANC

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
21 October 2021
Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla took further jabs at the ANC on Twitter. File photo.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla took further jabs at the ANC on Twitter. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has once again had social media in a tizz, telling voters to choose between the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa. 

This week, Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at the ANC leadership under Ramaphosa, suggesting that the ruling party needed rescuing. 

She said there was no way Ramaphosa and the ANC can be saved simultaneously, and one has to go. 

“Fact, you can’t rescue both President Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

South Africans eligible to vote in the local government elections will go to the polls on November 1.

This is not the first time Zuma-Sambudla has taken a swipe at the party’s leadership under Ramaphosa. 

Last month, she said the party, under Ramaphosa, was the “Apartheid National Congress”. 

She also changed the colours of the ANC emblem to those of the flag under the apartheid government.

In a separate post, Zuma-Sambudla called for the ANC leadership to resign. 

“ANC leadership must resign. Remove WMC (white monopoly capital) stooges. Vote ANC in numbers. Count votes manually. Then change the constitution. Implement Freedom Charter and RET [radical economic transformation],” she said

Zuma-Sambudla’s post drew mixed reactions online, with many questioning the ultimatum.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

subscribe

Latest Videos

Durban Road mayhem: Why Korsten imploded
How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?

Most Read