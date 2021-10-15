‘Which party can change SA?’ — Zuma says ANC must stay in power and ‘grow bigger’

Former president Jacob Zuma claims those who will not vote in the local government elections risk reducing the ANC to a small organisation that can only govern through coalitions.

Zuma addressed his supporters, via video call, at a prayer meeting held in Durban on Thursday.

In his speech, he took aim at independent candidates who are campaigning for positions in their communities and their supporters, saying they are helping the “enemies” weaken the ANC.

“By so doing, you are taking the ANC away from power and encouraging other forces to come in. Which party can help us to change SA? With what policies? The ANC is the only organisation with clear policies to change this country and it must remain in power. It must grow to be bigger so it can achieve its objectives,” said Zuma.