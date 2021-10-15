‘Which party can change SA?’ — Zuma says ANC must stay in power and ‘grow bigger’
Former president says campaigning against ruling party will ‘deprive’ most South Africans of their needs
Former president Jacob Zuma claims those who will not vote in the local government elections risk reducing the ANC to a small organisation that can only govern through coalitions.
Zuma addressed his supporters, via video call, at a prayer meeting held in Durban on Thursday.
In his speech, he took aim at independent candidates who are campaigning for positions in their communities and their supporters, saying they are helping the “enemies” weaken the ANC.
“By so doing, you are taking the ANC away from power and encouraging other forces to come in. Which party can help us to change SA? With what policies? The ANC is the only organisation with clear policies to change this country and it must remain in power. It must grow to be bigger so it can achieve its objectives,” said Zuma.
He said campaigning against the ruling party will “deprive” most South Africans of their needs.
He called on South Africans to raise their grievances with the ANC in a constructive manner without seeking to remove it from governance.
“Members who break away to stand as independent candidates or support other parties make a strategic and dangerous mistake because of temporary frustrations, anger and disillusionment,” he said.
Earlier this month, the JG Zuma Foundation shared a video of the former president asking people to vote for the ANC.
“Let’s all stand up and vote — and vote more especially for the organisation that brought us freedom: the ANC,” he said.
Scores of Zuma’s supporters wore ANC regalia at his homecoming prayer meeting held at the People’s Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Zuma is out on medical parole after his incarceration at the Estcourt correctional services centre in July. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars after being found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.