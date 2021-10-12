War of words erupts between ANC, public protector

By Michael Kimberley -

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela will submit a new report to the ANC’s provincial integrity commission after the release of a damning report by the public protector.



In the report, released on Friday, Mabuyane was accused of using state funding to renovate his East London home while money was paid to Madikizela which was used for a vehicle deposit and clothing purchases...