John Steenhuisen denies DA wants to use golf courses in Cape Town for low-cost housing

DA leader John Steenhuisen has cleared the air on rumours that golf courses in Cape Town will be developed into low-cost housing.

Draft integrated spatial development framework technical reports released earlier this year for the Table Bay District and Southern District suggested investigating the “feasibility of future infill on city-owned land” located on the King David Mowbray and Rondebosch golf courses.

This would include the possible creation of “mixed-use development with 30% affordable or social housing” on portions of the golf courses outside the floodline.

The move was welcomed by housing activists when it was first released, but Steenhuisen has confirmed that there are no plans for the development.

He blamed the rumour on “fearmongering” by the Freedom Front Plus and said it was a figment of that party’s imagination.

He claimed the party’s mayoral candidate, Lennit Max, took a comment about mixed-use developments at the River Club in Cape Town and blew it out of proportion.

“Mixed-use developments are live, work and play. There are many rich people that live on golf courses. Why shouldn’t we have mixed-use developments on a place in the River Club where we will be able to bring people closer to the city and create job opportunities for them?” he said.