People who steal public funds must be held accountable: Mmusi Maimane

Maimane condemned the ANC for its perceived corruption after the unveiling of a sports field in the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape. The stadium reportedly cost R15m to construct, a price tag many were sceptical about.

“We have seen scandal after scandal. While citizens lie at home unemployed, politicians have been enriching themselves. While we are trying to comply with the rule of law, politicians have been breaking the law.

“The Royal Bhaca scandal, the stealing of the Covid-19 fund and, ultimately, the most scandalous of the lot in many ways that has epitomised what this government has come to be when they built what looks like a chicken shed and spent R15m,” Maimane lashed out at the government on the platform.

He urged voters to consider independent candidates who are part of the communities they are contesting as this will ensure easy access to leaders and accountability.