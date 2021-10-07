No tolerance for Tshwane thugs wanting to be councillors - Bheki Cele

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele said there are politicians who use violence and intimidation tactics to have their preferred candidates contest elections in Tshwane.

As a result a special task team has been established in the area for potential attacks and threats linked to political violence in the lead-up to the November local government elections.

This comes after the police ministry led two community engagements in the form of a street imbizo hosted in Mamelodi and Mabopane. These areas have been identified as hotspots for potential attacks

According to the SA Police Service, during the imbizo, community members had the opportunity to express some of their policing concerns and needs to Cele, deputy minister Cassel Mathale, Gauteng community safety and liaison MEC Faith Mazibuko and a national and provincial SAPS management team.

While many residents were concerned about the increase in contact and gender-based violence related crimes, some community members also spoke out about their security concerns after the murder of ANC ward councillor Tshepo Motaung in Mabopane last month.