DA’s Nelson Mandela Bay manifesto prioritises municipal services

Nomazima Nkosi

Senior council reporter



A review of all municipal policies, a 48-hour turnaround time for fixing leaks, more metro police boots on the ground, far less reliance on Eskom and a city that resembles Cape Town.



That is what the DA hopes to achieve if it manages to win an outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay after the November 1 polls...