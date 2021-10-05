Owner baffled after stolen boat found burnt

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

First a 17-tonne grader, now a 10m-long trailer and Superduck boat — seemingly nothing is out of reach of Nelson Mandela Bay criminals.



Summerstrand resident Greg Windrum was left speechless last week after his 8.2m boat and the trailer it was perched on went missing overnight from his Eighth Avenue home...