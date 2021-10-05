Owner baffled after stolen boat found burnt
First a 17-tonne grader, now a 10m-long trailer and Superduck boat — seemingly nothing is out of reach of Nelson Mandela Bay criminals.
Summerstrand resident Greg Windrum was left speechless last week after his 8.2m boat and the trailer it was perched on went missing overnight from his Eighth Avenue home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.